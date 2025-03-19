Pueblo Chemical Depot donates computer monitors to local school districts

PUEBLO — Even though the Pueblo Chemical Depot is closed, the group is still finding ways to help the community.

The depot donated more than 200 computer monitors to Pueblo School District 60 (D60) and Pueblo County School District 70 (D70).

D60 says they are using the monitors to help their students going through its career and technical education programs.

D70 says its using its monitors to also help their students getting through Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs.

___





Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day. Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.