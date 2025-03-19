Pueblo Chemical Depot donates computer monitors to local school districts

PUEBLO — Even though the Pueblo Chemical Depot is closed, the group is still finding ways to help the community.
The depot donated more than 200 computer monitors to Pueblo School District 60 (D60) and Pueblo County School District 70 (D70).
D60 says they are using the monitors to help their students going through its career and technical education programs.
D70 says its using its monitors to also help their students getting through Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs.
