Pueblo ceremonies honor those who gave their lives defending our country

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Ceremonies in Pueblo are honoring those who gave their lives defending our country this Memorial Day.

Organizers of Roselawn Cemetery in Pueblo County put together the annual Memorial Day Mass. Clergy from the Diocese of Pueblo were there to lead the service.

Before the ceremony, people participated in a run-walk event at the cemetery to remember the importance of Memorial Day.

"I survived, but others didn't, and I guess it is my responsibility and other vets responsibility to help remember them and let other people know that their freedom today depends on the sacrifices made by fellow veterans," said Carlos Pearson, a Vietnam War veteran.

Roselawn is the resting place for more than 3,000 military members from every U.S. military conflict since the Civil War.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony on the Pueblo Riverwalk was also held Monday morning.

People gathered at the Veterans Bridge for the program. There was a fly over, wreath dedication and a 21-gun salute.

"...those people did the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives for our country, so that's why we should never forget that," said Silvester Abrom, an Army veteran.

Gold Star families, who have lost a loved one in the line of duty while serving in the U.S. military, were also honored during the ceremony.

