Pueblo celebrated Medal of Honor Day by unveiling new signs for its recipients

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo celebrated its Medal of Honor Day on Monday morning and afternoon.

The Medal of Honor Day consisted of the presentation of new signs to Pueblo's Medal of Honor recipients.

WATCH: Home of Heroes to revitalize Medal of Honor recipient's road signs

The new signs were presented to the recipients at the Loves in northern Pueblo just off I-25.

WATCH: What Medal of Honor Day means to Drew Dix

Drew Dix was the first to receive his new sign and was joined by Ray "Jerry" Murphy shortly after.

Following the presentation, they held two different ceremonies in the morning and evening at the Center of American Values. During these ceremonies, they spoke about the honor of being in a group that so few people have had the honor to join, due to their bravery and sacrifice.

Pueblo had at one point four living Medal of Honor recipients, and the remaining Medal of Honorees spoke about honoring and preserving the legacy of the people they knew and admired.

Drew Dix also spoke about the rarity of having four Medal of Honor recipients come from such a small and young city at the same time. More than half of the total Medals of Honor were given during the Civil War, which was quite some time ago.

The four recipients are a testimony to the courage that moves through Pueblo. Learn more here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.