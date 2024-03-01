Home of Heroes to honor five Medal of Honor recipients, keep an eye out for these changes

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo is known as the Home of Heroes. Now, it wants to add more reminders that it is home to five Medal of Honor recipients.

William Crawford, Carl Sitter, Jerry Murphy, Drew Dix, and Warren Dockum are the award recipients who were born or live(d) in Pueblo.

The city wants to add Medal of Honor markers to the road signs named after the five soldiers, and a plan is in the works to name two roads after Sitter and Crawford.

A plan is also in the works to name a road after Dockum around the new Pueblo Jail. The City of Pueblo rededicated Dockum's Medal of Honor in October 2022.

"This is a very, very small token that the city and a little bit of extra effort (are) here for," said Andrew Hayes, Director of Public Works. "For me personally, I guess to be able to make sure these folks are honored, it's a very, very small price for us to pay..."

The city plans to have the first marker up for Medal of Honor Day on March 25 to honor Dix. The recipient has Drew Dix Parkway, which is located off I-25 on the north side of Pueblo named after him.

Jerry Murphy Road should have the signs by the end of the year. The street is located in the Belmont area of the city.

A timeline hasn't been set for Dockum, Crawford, and Sitter for their markers to be placed on their street signs.

