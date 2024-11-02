PUEBLO — An important Pueblo resource celebrates a mile stone. The Pueblo Board of Water Works turns 150 years old this week.

The utility started in 1874 when Pueblo wanted fire protection. Pueblo Water says some of its biggest accomplishments include the following:



providing the most affordable water rates in the Front Range

owning share of the Bessemer Ditch

buying Clear Creek Reservoir near Buena Vista

"I always highlight to our team, that we can look out the window, we can look at every business, every person, each of our families, our friends, and every decision we make, impacts them daily.," said Seth Clayton with Pueblo Board of Water Works.

Pueblo Water's future goals include expanding Clear Creek Reservoir for more water storage, and helping with Arkansas Valley conduit to provide clean water to people in southeastern Colorado.

