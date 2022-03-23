Pueblo artists honor Ukraine with Arkansas River Levee Mural

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo artists are standing in solidarity with Ukraine, adding a new painting to the Pueblo Levee Mural Project.

The new mural honors Ukrainians while they are at war with Russia. Pueblo Levee Mural artists painted the piece along the Arkansas River Levee using the colors of the Ukrainian flag along with the country's national flower, the sunflower.

"I know we could be doing more and I've been watching what other people are doing but I think creating a voice and showing the love every way that we can and however we can help that they are not alone," said Cynthia Ramu, a member of the Pueblo Levee Mural Project.

Artist said they will work on the piece every Saturday.

Local muralists are pursuing to reclaim the Guinness World Record for the largest outdoor mural. Pueblo lost the title to a South Korean city in 2018.

If you want to help out, contact the Pueblo Levee Mural Project, here.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.