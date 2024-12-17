Pueblo announced as one of five new 'National Public Safety Partnership' sites

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo is getting help to fight violent crime. The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently announced Pueblo as one of the five new 'National Public Safety Partnership' (PSP) sites.

The partnership was launched to help communities around the country that have violent crime problems. The program provides the city's law enforcement officials with training and resources to help fight crime.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, 67 cities have participated in PSP. The primary participating DOJ components include the following:



Office of Justice Programs

Office on Violence Against Women

Office of Community Oriented Policing Services

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

U.S. Attorneys’ Offices

U.S. Marshals Service

Police also say they will be engaging the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office in their work.

Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham released the following statement regarding this partnership:

“Reducing violence and focusing on public safety is a top priority for the City of Pueblo, so I am grateful our community is one of five chosen to participate in the PSP program with the Department of Justice. This is a unique opportunity to see how other cities focus on addressing similar issues and to have support from the DOJ. We’ll be able to work collaboratively with in our own Pueblo Police Department and alongside the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and other community partners to address violent crime in Pueblo.” Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham

To learn more about PSP, visit the Department of Justice's website.

___





Colorado Woman Drops It All To Attempt A Rescue Gina Hluska is the founder of Elite Equine Rescue in El Paso County, and despite getting a call for help on Thanksgiving she dropped everything to try and save the life of an animal in dire need. Colorado woman drives hundreds of miles to help starving horse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.