Pueblo announced as one of five new 'National Public Safety Partnership' sites

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo is getting help to fight violent crime. The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently announced Pueblo as one of the five new 'National Public Safety Partnership' (PSP) sites.
The partnership was launched to help communities around the country that have violent crime problems. The program provides the city's law enforcement officials with training and resources to help fight crime.
According to the Pueblo Police Department, 67 cities have participated in PSP. The primary participating DOJ components include the following:
- Office of Justice Programs
- Office on Violence Against Women
- Office of Community Oriented Policing Services
- Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
- U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
- U.S. Attorneys’ Offices
- U.S. Marshals Service
Police also say they will be engaging the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office in their work.
Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham released the following statement regarding this partnership:
“Reducing violence and focusing on public safety is a top priority for the City of Pueblo, so I am grateful our community is one of five chosen to participate in the PSP program with the Department of Justice. This is a unique opportunity to see how other cities focus on addressing similar issues and to have support from the DOJ. We’ll be able to work collaboratively with in our own Pueblo Police Department and alongside the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and other community partners to address violent crime in Pueblo.”
To learn more about PSP, visit the Department of Justice's website.
