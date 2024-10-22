Public voices opinions as City of Colorado Springs works to finalize 2025 budget

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs residents got to voice their opinions about how the city should allocate funds in next year's budget.

The city has yet to finalize its 2025 budget, which is more than $440 million, which and is $7 million more than last year.

A chunk of the budget is set to go to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD). People at the meeting suggested putting money into the following:



improving public restrooms

parks and recreation

public transportation

Despite this, a majority of people at the meeting want more funding to go toward the homeless crisis.

"We have them out there passing away, especially in the winter, and it's hard, it's very hard to deal with," said John Keith, a Colorado Springs resident. "We need more trash cans out there. We need more resources to help with with what's going on."

Colorado Springs City Council hopes to have a finalized budget by November 26.

___





No Recent Violations at Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Records Show Decades of state inspection reports for the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour in Cripple Creek show the mine had complied with state requirements in the years following a cease and desist order that shut down the mine in 1987. Cripple Creek gold mine inspection records show no recent violations, lengthy safety reports in 1980s

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.