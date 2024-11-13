Public invited to weigh in on proposal to update ADU ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS — The public is invited to weigh in on a proposal to update an ordinance that allows homeowners to build a second detached living area on their lot.
The city wants to bring the Colorado Springs Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) ordinance into compliance with new state law.
Officials say recent legislation requires the city to allow ADU's in any location where a single-family home is permitted. They say state law also prevents the city from enacting or enforcing local laws that would restrict ADU's.
The city will hold a public meeting on the new rules on Wednesday, November 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the National Cybersecurity Center, which is located on North Nevada Avenue.
