Protecting birds of prey with unique partnership in Southern Colorado

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A unique partnership is launching in Southern Colorado that will expand education programs aimed at protecting birds of prey.

The collaboration is between Black Hills Energy and the non-profit Nature’s Educators.

The non-profit uses eagles, hawks, and owls in education programs across the state.

“Our organization takes the birds that cannot be released back to the wild, be it missing an eye, blind, or missing part of a wing and can't fly,” said Nature’s Educators, found, Devin Jaffe.

The birds now live a life as ambassadors helping with lessons on conservation and protecting raptors in the wild.

“We hope that by seeing these birds up close and personal and getting a real actual story with them rather than just a picture or a video, people make a much stronger connection,” said Jaffe.

Black Hills Energy leaders initiated the partnership because protecting birds while providing energy is part of the company’s mission.

“Black Hills Energy has an avian protection program that's specific to the state of Colorado, we work with and partner with nature's educators, for the protection of bird species in Colorado,” Black Hills Energy, Senior Environmental Professional, Austin Belcher.

The collaboration will make way for Nature’s Educators to bring its birds and lessons to many more schools in communities served by Black Hill Energy.

“It is about being a partner in the community, and ensuring that we're protecting wildlife,” said Belcher.

