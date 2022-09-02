Prospect Lake reopens following latest E. Coli test results

COLORADO SPRINGS — Prospect Lake has reopened after temporarily being closed on Thursday following elevated levels of E. coli.

A water sample taken on Aug. 31, showed an E. coli level of 307.6 organisms per 100 milliliters. The acceptable level for E. coli is 255 organisms per 100 milliliters.

Today's test results revealed E. coli levels were at 14.6 organisms per 100 milliliters.

“Shortly after the first sample was taken for testing, a routine water treatment was performed on Wednesday evening, which likely helped improve the water quality,” said Erik Rodriguez, health, safety and environmental specialist with the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. “It’s great news that Prospect Lake will be open for one of our city’s most popular events, the Labor Day Lift Off.”

_____

