Prospect Lake closes immediately due to elevated E. coli levels

COLORADO SPRINGS — Prospect Lake is temporarily closed after tests showed elevated levels of E. coli in the water.

A water sample taken on Aug. 31, showed an E. coli level of 307.6 organisms per 100 milliliters. The acceptable level for E. coli is 255 organisms per 100 milliliters.

The results were received Thursday morning and the lake was retested. Results from Thursday's test will be returned Friday, Sept. 2.

The lake may reopen based on the new test results.

Tests are run on a weekly basis throughout the year.

The following activities are prohibited while the lake is closed:

swimming

bathing

paddle boarding

tubing

water skiing

non-motorized boating of any kind

Pets are also not allowed.

Fishing areas will remain open but the city urges anglers to thoroughly clean the fish and remove its guts.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says elevated E. coli levels may result from several things including fecal waste from swimmers, excessive runoff from rain or flood or malfunctioning septic systems.

For additional information about E. coli, including symptoms of infection, visit the CDC's website.

