Prospect Lake back open Tuesday following negative blue-green algae tests

COLORADO SPRINGS — Prospect Lake in Memorial Park is now open after two consecutive negative tests of blue-green algae, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The lake closed last month due to a positive test of blue-green algae.

"We would like to thank the public for their understanding and patience as we worked to address the algae blooms in Prospect Lake,” said Erik Rodriguez, senior environmental, health and safety specialist for Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS).

The following activities are now allowed again at the lake:



swimming

bathing

paddle boarding

tubing

water skiing

non-motorized boating

The city says due to warmer temperatures, algae blooms are still possible through the summer. They ask you to not drink the water, keep children and pets out of the water and avoid any contact with algae that may be present.

Fishing is permitted, but the city says anglers need to rinse fish with clean water and dispose of organs. They also say boaters must avoid contact with any visible algae.

The city says PRCS staff will continue to monitor the lake and perform weekly tests to ensure safe, recreational water quality levels.

Background Information

Prospect Lake in Memorial Park closed effective immediately last month due to the presumed return of blue-green algae, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The city says this followed a visual inspection by PRCS staff and a water sample by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

The city had said no pets were allowed at the lake. Fishing areas remained open, but the city says to clean fish well and remove guts.

“It is always a difficult decision to close a popular recreational area, especially in the middle of summer, but when it comes to the health and safety of the public, it is important that we take all the necessary precautions,” said Erik Rodriguez, senior environmental, health and safety specialist for PRCS. “Algae blooms can produce toxins that can be harmful to humans and pets, so we decided to temporarily close the lake until the levels of algae are safe again.”

According to the city, testing was performed weekly to ensure the lake is up to the recreational water quality levels set by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) before the lake reopens.

The city says Prospect Lake closed in the summer of 2020 for blue-green algae. Since then, PRCS staff has applied an enzyme-based, non-pesticide treatment that consumes the biomass at the bottom of the lake, which helps oxygenate water.

According to the city, PRCS is scheduled to install an aeration system in the fall.

City of Colorado Springs A photo of Prospect Lake taken on 7/24/2024 shows an apparent algae bloom.

What is blue-green algae?

The city says it is a bacteria that is common in lakes across Colorado.

With the right conditions, including hot weather, stagnant water, and polluted stormwater runoff, blue-green algae multiplies quickly.

According to the city, these conditions result in too much nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus in the water, which causes the bacteria to grow faster.

The bacteria then harm the water quality by decreasing the amount of oxygen available to animals in the water and can produce a toxin that is harmful to humans and pets.

Blue-green algae eventually phase itself out of bodies of water, according to the city.

For more information about blue-green algae, visit CDPHE's website.

