Prosecution in Barry Morphew case files motion to dismiss

The prosecution in the Barry Morphew case has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Morphew is accused of murdering his wife Suzanne Morphew in May 2020.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, has been missing since May 10, 2020, from the Maysville area in Chaffee County after going out for a bike ride and never returning.

Her disappearance sparked several searches in the following months, including more than 135 search warrants executed by investigators.

On May 17, 2020, Barry Morphew posted a video on a Facebook page set up to share updates on the search for Suzanne, pleading for her safe return.

Nearly a year to the day following her disappearance, Barry Morphew was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and an attempt to influence a public servant, according to court documents.

The court is currently in recess to discuss the motion and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

