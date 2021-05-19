Suzanne Morphew Timeline: From first missing report to husband's arrest

Suzanne Morphew, 49, has been missing since May 10, 2020, from the Maysville area in Chaffee County after going out for a bike ride and never returning. It sparked several searches in the following months, including more than 135 search warrants executed by investigators.

On May 17, a week after her disappearance, Barry Morphew posted a video on a Facebook page set up to share updates on the search for Suzanne, pleading for her safe return.

Almost a year to the day following her disappearance, Barry Morphew was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and an attempt to influence a public servant, according to court documents.

He’s since been charged with forgery after he allegedly submitted a mail ballot in his wife's name in last year's election.