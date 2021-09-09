Prolific grasses and weeds, now drying and a fire risk

COLORADO SPRINGS — With record warm and dry weather for mid-September in Southern Colorado there is a warning about increasing wildfire danger, especially grass fires. If a fire starts, there is a lot of fuel this year to burn.

Fire danger stayed low in the spring and early summer because of rain. The extra moisture, however, resulted in extra growth of weeds and grasses. “Have grown you know 3, 4, 5 feet high,” said Colorado Springs Firefighter, Samuel Adams. The vegetation that can be fuel for a fire if it starts, is taller, thicker, and more abundant.

What was green earlier in the summer is now drying and turning brown. Carelessness with a spark or flame cold easily start a fire. Add wind to the equation and it the situation gets dangerous very quickly. "It will move faster than we can drive to put it out with a brush truck sometimes,” said Adams, “So you don't want to be in front of it."