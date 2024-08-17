Progress made on resurfacing the face of the South Catamount Reservoir dam

COLORADO SPRINGS — Progress has been made on resurfacing the 144,000 square foot face of the South Catamount Reservoir's dam, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

The reservoir is located west of Green Mountain Falls.

It closed in October of 2023 in order for the project to start.

The reservoir was drained last month.

CSU says the old coating is being removed and replaced with a thick new layer to protect the historic steel for years to come. The coating needs warm temperatures to cure.

Work is expected to last through 2025. CSU says the reservoir is expected to reopen in May 2026.

To learn more about the project, visit CSU's website.

