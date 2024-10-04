Progress made on construction of new Pueblo Detention Center

PUEBLO — Construction on the new Pueblo Detention Center is making progress. Pueblo County's Senior Project Manager, David Zupan, says construction is about 40% complete and should be done by late next year.

"You know, it's really kind of surreal to walk out there," said Zupan. "This project has been talked about here in Pueblo County for probably more than 20 years and... it was so needed and... we're just thrilled that you can see a building out there and you can walk through the building."

The new detention center costs about $140 million with money coming from different sources, such as the marijuana retail sales tax. It will be able to house about 650 inmates, which is 150 more than the current one.

