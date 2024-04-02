Program in Pueblo West is making free sports equipment available for children

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Free sports equipment for children is available in Pueblo West. This is made possible by the Gear Up program from Christ Church Pueblo West.

The equipment is either new or donated. The program has gear for different sports like football pads, cleats, helmets, and other equipment.

"Of course, when we are able to watch a kid walk away with a big smile on his face because he got a new helmet or a pair of cleats, and he's going to get to play the game that he likes to play, I got to tell you, that certainly warms your heart," said Christ Church Pueblo West Pastor Bryan Kelsen.

The program is open on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you want to donate to the program, you can visit their Facebook Page.

____

____

