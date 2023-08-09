Watch Now
Problem bear 'Hank the Tank' arrives at Colorado sanctuary

California Bear Break Ins
AP
This undated photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows the South Lake Tahoe conflict bear 64F. California authorities have captured four suspects in multiple break-ins at homes around South Lake Tahoe, a mama bear and three of her cubs. The Department of Fish and Wildlife says DNA has confirmed the large female black bear and her three little accomplices were responsible for at least 21 instances of property damage since 2022. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP)
Posted at 6:05 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 20:05:08-04

DENVER — A problem California bear — known to researchers as 64F but nicknamed “Hank the Tank” — arrived at a Colorado sanctuary Tuesday morning.

The large female black bear and her three cubs were responsible for multiple break-ins at homes around South Lake Tahoe beginning in 2022, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The mother bear and her babies were “safely immobilized” on Friday, the agency said in a statement.

The mama bear arrived in Colorado and was placed with Wild Animal Sanctuary near Springfield in Baca County, wildlife authorities said.

Her cubs could end up at a rehabilitation facility in Sonoma County, California, “in hopes they can discontinue the negative behaviors they learned from the sow and can be returned to the wild,” the statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

