Prevent miserable⎯Norovirus showing up in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY — There is a health warning about increasing numbers of Norovirus cases.

The Centers for Disease Control reports the highest number of cases in the northeast but it is showing up across the country, including Southern Colorado.

“Norovirus is actually the number one cause for viral gastroenteritis…every year in the United States,” said El Paso County Public Health, Communicable Disease Program Manager, Haley Zachary, “So, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.”

Zachary explained that calling Norovirus stomach flu is not accurate.

“It's a completely different virus.”

The flu is a respiratory virus, and this is in the digestive tract.

Norovirus is highly contagious.

“Hand washing is key, but also bleaching your bathroom and commonly touched areas like light switches or sink faucets, and the nozzles that used to turn on and off sinks is going to really help to prevent that spread,” said Zachary.

There is no vaccine.

Treatment is limited if you get the virus.

It means most suffer through a day or two of miserable symptoms while the illness runs its course.

Someone with Norovirus likely will not be hungry.

It is important to consciously hydrate.

“If you're unable to keep fluids down, really being in contact with your provider [is important] to make sure you can get the appropriate care,” said Zachary.

That means call your health care provider for advice if symptoms persist and dehydration gets worse.

There are cases where people get so dehydrated, they end up in the hospital getting intravenous fluids (IV).

Infants, seniors, and people with underlying medical conditions are most susceptible to complications from Norovirus.

