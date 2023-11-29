President Joe Biden to visit Pueblo Wednesday for a tour of CS WIND facility

PUEBLO — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Pueblo this week to make good on a tour of the CS WIND facility postponed last month due to security briefings on the Israel-Hamas war.

According to President Biden's schedule, he is expected to arrive in Pueblo just before 2:00 p.m. to tour the facility before 3:00 p.m. and deliver remarks on Bidenomics at 3:30 p.m.

News5 will carry the events on our digital platforms.President Biden is scheduled to depart Pueblo on Air Force One around 5:00 p.m.

Be prepared for traffic impacts in Pueblo during the visit, potentially along I-25 or Santa Fe Ave.

Since taking office, President Biden has led a strong push to invest in clean energy. In Pueblo, CS WIND recently announced it is expanding operations creating 850 new jobs by 2026. According to the White House, since starting the expansion, the facility has more than doubled its workforce by hiring 500 new employees. The expansion will meet the demand for wind tower manufacturing in the U.S.

Pueblo is within Colorado's 3rd Congressional District represented by House Republican Lauren Boebert. She has been very outspoken against the president's Inflation Reduction Act, calling it "dangerous for America."

We reached out to her office for a comment ahead of Biden's visit in which he is expected to talk about Bidenomics and the impact of federal investment in communities.

She said in part, "On his watch groceries, inflation, and gas prices have all reached record highs. Instead of touting the poorly named Inflation Reduction Act that cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars, Joe Biden should work with me to get my Pueblo Jobs Act signed into law that will create one thousand new jobs in Pueblo and help revitalize southern Colorado's economy."

This is President Biden's fifth trip to Colorado as president, but his first to Pueblo. The last time he was in the Centennial State was last Spring to give the commencement speech at the US Air Force Academy.

___

Pueblo plant expansion driven by Inflation Reduction Act

The South Korean-based wind tower manufacturer has more than doubled its workforce in Pueblo this year and plans to hire hundreds more to meet growing demand for their products.

The facility was built in 2009 by Danish wind producer Vestas. It was then purchased by CS WIND in 2021.

A White House fact sheet released on the anniversary of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act cites estimates from the US Department of Energy that American wind production will triple by 2030 as a result of the tax credits and other renewable energy incentives contained in the law.

Speaking to News5 in November, CS WIND Chairman Gim Seong-Gon explained the decision to expand the Pueblo facility came as a result of that increase in demand.

"We want to be the number one tower manufacturer, tower supplier of the world," said Chairman Gim. "The market will grow three times, so we need to expand according to your market growth."

A year ago, there were 373 employees working at the plant. Gim said their current headcount is 923. They plan to hire up to 1,300 employees in the coming months. "We basically need welders, and also painters, and we have a lot of work for internal mounting," he said.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar described the jobs as "good paying" for Pueblo citizens. "We're just so excited that they've been good corporate partners with the City of Pueblo and with our Community."

Gradisar sees this investment by CS WIND as helping to fulfill his vision of Pueblo becoming the renewable energy capital of the state.

"With what we've got going with our solar farms, obviously with what we have going here with CS WIND and the production of wind towers, and I'm hopeful that we can get some solar panel manufacturers here in the not too distant future," Gradisar said.

"I think we just have a bright future in renewable energy."

Gradisar explained the towers produced by CS WIND are compatible with other turbines made by manufacturers like Vestas, Siemens, and GE. When the plant was operated by Vestas the towers were only compatible with the Vestas turbines.

Gradisar is working with the school districts in Pueblo and with Pueblo Community College to create career pathways for CS WIND and other renewable manufacturers in the near future.

"All of these things that are taking place will make for a better, cleaner world, and will help us combat climate change which should be of concern to everybody," he said.

The Pueblo Workforce Center reports starting pay for current job listings at CS WIND varies from $20 to $29 per hour.

Visit ConnectingColorado.com or visit the Pueblo Workforce Center at 212 E. 3rd Street in Pueblo to apply.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.