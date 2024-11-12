President-elect Trump could move Space Command from Colorado Springs to Alabama

COLORADO SPRINGS — President-elect Donald Trump may announce he's moving Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama during his first week in office.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, Alabama Representative Mike Rogers made the comments on a talk radio show in Mobile, Alabama.

The report says Rogers told WAVH he expects President-elect Trump to sign an executive order to make the move during his first week in office.

Then-President Trump ordered the move from Colorado Springs to Huntsville during his first administration. That decision was reversed by the Biden Administration.

National U.S. Space Command relocation decision overturned, officials react to decision

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

