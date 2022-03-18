President Biden signs bill designating Colorado's Amache National Historic Site

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — Legislation designating the Amache National Historic Site was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Friday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

Amache, a former World War II Japanese-American incarceration site in southeast Colorado, covers 10,000 acres near Granada in Prowers County. It now has the protection of the National Park Service and will preserve the stories of the Amache survivors and their descendants.

Russell Contreras/AP FILE - A rebuilt watchtower stands at Camp Amache, on Jan. 18, 2015, the site of a former World War II-era Japanese-American internment camp in Granada, Colo. On the eve of the 80th anniversary of the forced internment of 120,000 Japanese-Americans at the onset of World war II, Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah is getting backlash for holding up the creation of a national historic site at the former internment camp in extreme southeast Colorado. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

“As a nation, we must face the wrongs of our past in order to build a more just and equitable future,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “I applaud President Biden and the bipartisan action in Congress that has ensured this important and painful chapter in our nation’s story is preserved and honored for the generations to come. After visiting Amache and meeting with survivors and descendants, I was moved by their resilience and the way in which Colorado communities came together during and after the injustice to support Japanese Americans. May we all be inspired to do the same today for all our fellow citizens.”

The NPS said it will work with the Town of Granada to acquire the lands and formally establish the park. This process will take about a year.

Last month, @SecDebHaaland marked the 80th anniversary of the wrongful incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II with a visit to the Amache site with @SenatorBennet and @RepJoeNeguse where they met with survivors and descendants of Japanese incarceration. pic.twitter.com/NSxQsdLxhX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2022

Reps. Joe Neguse (D) and Ken Buck (R) introduced the bipartisan H.R.2497 Amache National Historic Act to designate Amache as a national historic site on April 14, 2021. This came on the heels of a measure introduced by Sens. Michael Bennet (D) and John Hickenlooper (D).

"I am thrilled that President Biden will sign the Amache National Historic Site Act," Congressman Joe Neguse said on Friday. "When we work together, when we listen and lead locally, we can accomplish a lot. This bill proves it. With the support of countless community advocates, and the powerful stories of survivors and descendants, we’ve been able to authorize the site’s designation in record time."

The Amache National Historic Site joins other Japanese American incarceration sites protected by the National Park System, including Manzanar in California, Tule Lake in California, Minidoka in Idaho (and partially Washington), and Hono‘uli‘uli in Hawaii.

The Amache incarceration site was half built in 1942, when the first prisoners arrived. This came in the wake of President Franklin D. Roosevelt signing an executive order to force more than 120,000 Japanese Americans, who were mostly U.S. citizens, from their homes and into incarceration sites and detention centers around the west and southwest.

The Associated Press ** TO GO WITH STORY SLUGGED EEUU VILLANOS ** This June 21, 1943 file photo shows housing barracks at the internment center where Japanese Americans were relocated in Amache, Colo. during World War II A space of 20-by-25 feet was allotted for each family with a communal bath house and a mess hall to serve each block of barracks. (AP Photo, File)

Roosevelt's order was part of the unconstitutional treatment of Japanese Americans and people of Japanese descent during WWII.

More than 7,500 Japanese Americans were held at the site between 1942 and when it closed on Oct. 15, 1945. Of those, 121 died at Amache.

In the decades since then, survivors and descendants have worked hand in hand with the Amache Preservation Society, civil rights groups, veterans’ groups, academics, public lands advocates, the Town of Granada and other local and state elected officials to preserve the Amache site land. Today, a cemetery, reservoir, water well and tank, the road network, concrete foundations, watch towers, the military police compound, and trees planted by the internees remain, according to the NPS.

Amache became a National Historic Landmark in 2006 and is maintained by the Amache Preservation Society.

Amache National Historic Site now has an official website.