President and CEO of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to retire in two years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says he will retire in two years.
Bob Chastain has been with the zoo for nearly 30 years and has served as the president and CEO for 20 years.
Chastain will retire in 2026, which is also the zoo's centennial year.
The zoo says under Chastain's leadership, the number of annual visitors grew from around 365,000 to 900,000.
In February, the zoo announced that with help from the community, they raised $5 million towards conservation.
WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announces they met $5 million fundraising goal
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has also been on a number of lists as a top-five zoo in all of North America.
WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo nominated for Best Zoo in America award again
____
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.