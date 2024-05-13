President and CEO of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to retire in two years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says he will retire in two years.

Bob Chastain has been with the zoo for nearly 30 years and has served as the president and CEO for 20 years.

Chastain will retire in 2026, which is also the zoo's centennial year.

The zoo says under Chastain's leadership, the number of annual visitors grew from around 365,000 to 900,000.

In February, the zoo announced that with help from the community, they raised $5 million towards conservation.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has also been on a number of lists as a top-five zoo in all of North America.

