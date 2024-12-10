Prescribed burns happening in southern Colorado this week, smoke visible

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Several prescribed burns are happening this week in southern Colorado, and smoke may be visible across the front range.

They're happening near FS Road 307 in Woodland Park and near Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Base. The agencies add that all safety protocols are in place, and the burns are happening in a controlled environment.

You are asked to consider this information before calling 911. The burns are expected to continue through Friday.

WATCH: Why do we do prescribed burns?

