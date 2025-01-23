Prescribed burn in Woodland Park complete, smoke to be visible for several days

WOODLAND PARK — The Pikes Peak Ranger District completed a prescribed burn in Woodland Park Thursday, and smoke will be visible for the next several days, according to the United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike & San Isabel.

The 300 West Schurbarth Piles are located near Forest Service Road 307.

The USFS says the prescribed burns finished around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, but smoke will be visible for several days as the materials smolder. They say crews will be on the scene watching the piles.

The USFS says to consider this information before calling 9-1-1.

WATCH: Why do we do prescribed burns?

___





AL lawmakers expect the president to move Space Command from Colorado Springs In President Donald Trump's first week in office, some expected he would announce moving Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Economist talks about impact of potential Space Command move from Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.