Preliminary report shows that a Black Hills Energy takeover could cost over $1 billion

PUEBLO — In a new preliminary report released by Black Hills Energy, a company takeover could cost the City of Pueblo over one billion dollars.

Black Hills Energy commissioned The Brattle Group, an independent consultant, for the study.

According to the study, if the City of Pueblo took over the electric distribution system, it is estimated to cost $1.01 billion, which equates to each household paying "$270 more in year one and increasingly higher costs each following year."

“Our independent analysis estimates that the cost of taking over the Black Hills Energy distribution system would be in excess of one billion dollars and estimates that the ongoing annual operating costs to serve customers in Pueblo through the municipal ownership model would be higher in each year of the twenty-year study period.”



“These findings should be studied carefully by customers, community leaders and elected officials to help determine whether a utility takeover attempt makes sense, given the high costs and risks.” Ann Bulkley, principal at The Brattle Group and co-author of the study

During a city council meeting on February 24, councilors voted 6-1 to have a special election that would allow constituents to decide on the following;

"Should the City of Pueblo cancel its franchise agreement with Black Hills Electric and acquire the generation, transmission, and distribution assets of Black Hills Electric, if determined feasible?"

If the measure passes, the city will terminate its contract with Black Hills Energy.

