Preliminary hearing for Barry Morphew continues into day 3 with focus on dart's needle sheath, trash runs

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Much of the morning discussions on the morning of day three of Barry Morphew's four-day preliminary hearing centered around a needle sheath for a dart, which was found inside the Morpew's home.

Barry was arrested on May 5, 2021 in Chaffee County on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, almost a year after his wife, Suzanne Morphew, was first reported missing.

He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, attempting to influence a public servant, tampering with a deceased human body, and possession of a dangerous weapon. In a separate case, he was charged with forgery after he allegedly submitted a mail ballot in Suzanne's name in last year's election.

Suzanne went missing on May 10, 2020 from the Maysville area in Chaffee County. Her disappearance sparked many searches in the following months, including more than 135 search warrants executed by investigators. They also interviewed more than 400 people in different states and looked into more than 1,400 tips during the course of the investigation. Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in early May that authorities do not believe Suzanne is alive and are not searching for any other suspects.

Court started shortly after 8 a.m. with a continuation of the cross-examination of retired FBI Agent Jonny Grusing by Defense Attorney Dru Nielsen.

The hearing started with detailing the five trash runs Barry allegedly made on May 10, 2020. Prosecutors had mentioned this in previous days of the preliminary hearing. He stopped at a RTD bus stop in Broomfield, a hotel where he checked in, a McDonald’s, a Men’s Warehouse and a Holiday Inn where he checked into.

The first stop was at a bus stop in Broomfield, where there are visible cameras. Grusing confirmed hat Barry threw away "junk" here. There were no photos or videos of Barry at his location.

The second stop was a hotel. Barry told Grusing in an interview that he had been waiting for somebody to let him in so he could get a free breakfast. The entrance to the hotel has a trash can, Grusing said, but Barry said he never threw trash away here.

The third stop was a McDonald's. Grusing said Barry claimed he put garbage from his truck into a trash can at the restaurant, but didn't eat there. He was seen on surveillance footage throwing away trash. When asked about this, Grusing said Barry called himself a "tightwad" and didn't want to pay to throw trash away.

The fourth stop was a Men's Warehouse. Grusing said that Barry did not recall dropping trash off there. There is no surveillance camera footage of him at the store. As previously mentioned in the hearing, Grusing previously said Barry spent 40 minutes in that parking lot.

The fifth stop was the Holiday Inn. Surveillance footage captured him walking across the parking lot and past several visible cameras and signs about surveillance. Enhanced photos showed that he throw out some items include a plastic tree pot, as shown in court.

Nielsen asks if Grusing's theory is that Barry drove from Salida to Broomfield carrying evidence of a murder. Grusing responded, "Yes."

Nielsen then asked about a tranquilizer dart cap that was found in a dryer at the Morphew home on May 19. Barry said he was not sure how long it had been there and that he had nothing to do with it, Grusing said.

There was discussion in the court if "cap" was the correct word for the item and the judge said it was not totally accurate. DA Jeff Lindsey would later call it a needle sheath. However, it was referenced as "cap" later in the hearing Monday.

Grusing confirmed that it was not clear how long it had been inside the dryer.

The cap was tested for DNA and Barry's DNA was not a match, he confirmed.

During a search of the home, investigators also found a tranquilizer gun that did not work and some empty vessels of the darts, both in the garage. No other darts were found around the home.

The defense also went over some texts, calls and messages between Suzanne and Barry, and Suzanne and Jeff Libler, from May 7-9. Libler is the man Suzanne had been having an affair with for about two years, an investigator said during the preliminary hearing Aug. 9.

The last LinkedIn message from Suzanne to Libler came at 2:07 p.m. May 9, Nielsen said. About 35 min later, Barry arrived home.

In a redirect, DA Jeff Lindsey confirmed with Grusing that on the morning of May 10, Barry turned left on Highway 50, the opposite direction of Salida and Broomfield. Suzanne's helmet was found farther up the road on the left, Grusing said. Barry later told Grusing that he saw an elk herd up the road that way and wanted to see if they were shedding their antlers so he went up that way a bit before turning around in Garfield and going to Salida. Grusing said Barry estimated this happened around 4:30 a.m.

Lindsey said the drive from Salida to Broomfield is about three hours each way and noted that Barry's cell phone was on airplane mode from 10:17 p.m. May 9 to 4:30 a.m. May 10. Lindsey asked Grusing if that was enough time to leave the Morphew home, drive several hours and dispose of a body.

"It is," Grusing replied.

Lindsey then moved to discussing the needle sheath — or "cap" — found in the Morphew's dryer. Grusing said Barry said that he shoots deer with the tranquilizer gun from his garage, but hadn't used it since April 2020.

According to Grusing, Barry said, "It could have been in the wash but it's got nothing to do with me... But see, I hate that because you know that makes me look bad. But if it's leaking from Chaffee County, it's no wonder people in this town hate me."

There was also a brief discussion about deleted messages on Barry's cell phone, including one sen from Suzanne that read, "I'm done." This one was recovered, but others were lost, Grusing said.

Grusing confirms that it is possible Barry was tracking Suzanne. There was an objection to this in court, but the judge overruled.

Grusing was then excused from the stand.

CBI Agent Derek Graham was the next witness called up. He was the fourth person to testify in the preliminary hearing.

The prosecution brought up photos of Suzanne's helmet, which was found westbound on Highway 50 half a mile west of County Road 225 on the south side of highway. Graham confirmed, as discussed previously in the multi-day hearing, that the helmet had just minor scratches on it, and didn't have evidence of a crash. It had Barry's phone number inside of it as an emergency contact, Graham said.

The prosecution then brought up photos of Suzanne's vehicle in the home's garage. The photos show two tubs of hot tub chemicals and a Camelbak water bladder, similar to the one she would have brought with her while riding. The photos also showed her purse in the car, which had her ID inside.

Photos from the inside of the house were then shown, including one of the daughter's bedrooms. The bed was stripped and the sheets were in the dryer, where the "cap" was found.

The prosecution also showed a photo of the spy pen, which was given to Suzanne by her friend because she suspected Barry may have been having an affair. It ended up revealing in November 2020 she had been in a two-year affair with Jeff Libler. The two had gone to high school in Indiana together.

In a cross-examination with defense attorney Iris Eytan, Graham confirmed that the tire track casings found near where Suzanne's helmet was located did not match Barry's truck or two Range Rovers. DNA collected from the helmet also did not match Barry's DNA.

In a redirect, DA Mark Hurlbert confirmed with Graham that men's khaki shorts and other clothing — all of which was consistent with that Barry had been seen wearing May 9 on surveillance footage — was found in the dryer.

Court took a break around 10:20 a.m.

