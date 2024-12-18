Pre-evacuation order lifted following wildfire near Hanover Tuesday evening

HANOVER — A pre-evacuation order has now been lifted for an area in Hanover following a wildfire Tuesday evening.

An alert was issued around 6:25 p.m., but has since been lifted.

WATCH: Are you prepared for the worst?

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

WATCH: Know your emergency alerts

___





