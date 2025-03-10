Pre-application window for March round of rental assistance now open

COLORADO — The Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) has opened its next round of pre-applications for emergency rental assistance.

The window to apply closes on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

DOLA says their top priority is to serve as many Coloradans as possible. The funding is available for the following Coloradans who:



have fallen behind on their rent

meet income limits and other qualifying factors

are at-risk of eviction or displacement

DOLA says those facing eviction will continue to be prioritized, and emergency rental assistance will be available for eligible households meeting income limits and other factors.

All applicants will be entered into a random selection once the window closes. Those who are selected will receive an email to complete a full application within seven days.

To be considered for assistance, applicants must complete the application and provide all required documents.

For more information and to fill out the application, visit DOLA's website. If you need help completing the application or have questions, you can call the CARE Center between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at (303)838-1200.

