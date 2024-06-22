Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Praise Assembly of God church in Pueblo honors first responders Friday

The annual First Responders Celebration Lunch celebrates emergency crews from across Pueblo County.
Posted at 10:02 PM, Jun 21, 2024

PUEBLO — A church in Pueblo honored local first responders Friday. Praise Assembly of God church held its annual First Responders Celebration Lunch.

The event brings together emergency crews from across Pueblo County and treats them to a complimentary meal. They also show an appreciation from members of the community.

"So, we're doing our very best to honor our first responders..." said Bob Cabrera with Praise Assembly of God church. "So, show them love and ultimately to pray for them. They don't know what they're going into or coming out of. When you hear a siren, we just say, pray."

More than 100 first responders took part in the event.
___



History of the Western Street Breakfast

The annual Western Street Breakfast kicks off the rodeo season in the Pikes Peak Region and the history behind the event.

History behind the Western Street Breakfast and traditions behind the event

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App