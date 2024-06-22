Praise Assembly of God church in Pueblo honors first responders Friday

PUEBLO — A church in Pueblo honored local first responders Friday. Praise Assembly of God church held its annual First Responders Celebration Lunch.
The event brings together emergency crews from across Pueblo County and treats them to a complimentary meal. They also show an appreciation from members of the community.
"So, we're doing our very best to honor our first responders..." said Bob Cabrera with Praise Assembly of God church. "So, show them love and ultimately to pray for them. They don't know what they're going into or coming out of. When you hear a siren, we just say, pray."
More than 100 first responders took part in the event.
