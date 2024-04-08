PPLD Hosting Eclipse Viewing Parties In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Pikes Peak Library District is celebrating the solar eclipse with three different viewing parties in Colorado Springs. Folks can play games, eat snacks, and view the eclipse from one of these locations.

The Great American Solar Eclipse in April 2024



Wed., Feb. 21 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. – Calendar

Rockrimmon Library

Rockrimmon Library Mon., March 4 at 6 p.m. – Calendar

East Library

Mobile Libraries, hosted at Black Forest Community Church



Sat., March 9 | 1:30 p.m. – Calendar This talk will discuss the historical and modern cultural context of the solar eclipse in society, what solar eclipses are, the basic science of why eclipses occur, and where to see one of these exciting celestial events. We will also demonstrate safe observing practices using common household objects. The Colorado Springs Astronomical Society will have 100 solar eclipse viewers to hand out at the conclusion of this presentation.

Viewing Party with PPLD

Mon., Apr. 8, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. – Calendar

Calhan, East, and Rockrimmon libraries Join the Pikes Peak Library District as we view the Great American Eclipse from the beauty of the Calhan, East, and Rockrimmon Library outdoor spaces! We will have games and activities throughout the morning and a limited number of eclipse viewing glasses to give away. Light refreshments will be served just behind East Library. Bring your viewing glasses and join us as we experience the solar eclipse together!



Denise Abbott with the Pikes Peak Library says that the community is very excited about the event. "Libraries are a place where people can come together and connect, so we like to do those activities that bring the community together, and everyone is really excited about the eclipse, I have some staff driving to other locations to see the eclipse at its fullest- taking their vacations ..."

Light refreshments will be provided, as well as free glasses while supplies last. It's important to remember to not look up at the sun without these as it can cause permanent damage.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.