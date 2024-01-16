Power outage affecting over 3,000 customers in Northwest Colorado Springs Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting a power outage on the northwest side of Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities outage map, over 3,000 customers are currently without power.

The outage was felt here at our Rockrimmon Studio.

At this time it is unclear what led to the outage, CSU expects to have the power restored by 2:13 p.m.

