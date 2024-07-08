Power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers on the northeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A power outage is affecting more than 2,000 customers on the northeast side of the city Monday afternoon, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

The outage is affecting customers in the areas of East Woodman Road and North Academy Boulevard. Originally, more than 3,000 customers were without power. CSU says the outage was reported at 3:20 p.m. Monday and they expect the outage to be resolved at 7:10 p.m. Monday.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the outage. They also say to treat any dark intersections as four-way stops and to drive safely.

To stay up to date, you can visit CSU's outage map.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

