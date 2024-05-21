Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Power outage affecting more than 2,400 customers on the northeast side of Colorado Springs

Power Outage
Colorado Springs Utilities
Power Outage
Posted at 10:02 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 00:02:30-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A power outage is affecting more than 2,400 customers Monday evening, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

The customers affected are in the area of North Academy Boulevard east of Palmer Park on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

Power is expected to be restored around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to CSU.

CSU says to drive with caution, and treat all intersections with stoplights that aren't working as four-way stops.

To stay up to date, visit CSU's outage map.
___

With warmer weather approaching, see what the leading cause of rattlesnake bites is, and what to do if a rattlesnake crosses your path.

Be Rattlesnake Ready

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App