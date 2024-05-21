Power outage affecting more than 2,400 customers on the northeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A power outage is affecting more than 2,400 customers Monday evening, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

The customers affected are in the area of North Academy Boulevard east of Palmer Park on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

Power is expected to be restored around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to CSU.

CSU says to drive with caution, and treat all intersections with stoplights that aren't working as four-way stops.

To stay up to date, visit CSU's outage map.

