Power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers in Colorado Springs Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A power outage is affecting more than 2,000 customers Friday afternoon, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

The outage was reported around 4:40 p.m. and is affecting customers in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Union Boulevard. CSU says to treat any dark intersections as four way stops.

The power is expected to be restored around 8:30 p.m. according to CSU.

You can stay up to date on all outages through CSU's outage map.

