Potentially toxic, blue-green seasonal algae in Holbrook Reservoir SWA, restrictions in place

SWINK, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is urging the public to avoid contact with the water in the Holbrook Reservoir State Wildlife Area due to a growing bloom of blue-green algae.

The reservoir is located east of Rocky Ford and north of the town of Swink in Otero County.

This algae is suspected to be the same toxic, blue-green algae that we previously reported blooming at the DeWeese Reservoir State Wildlife Area.

CPW has currently closed the water to all activities except fishing and boating to minimize the risk to humans and pets. The organization suspects the algae to be harmful to humans and their pets if touched, and potentially fatal if ingested.

Anyone who comes into contact with the algae should immediately shower with fresh, clean water.

CPW has posted signs at the reservoir warning visitors not to drink the water and to avoid water recreation, including:



swimming

skiing

paddle boarding

wading

Visitors are still able to fish in the water, as long as they take care when handling and cleaning any of the fish they catch. Toxins accumulate in the liver and gut of fish, so it's important that any fish caught out of this body of water is properly cleaned and cooked before eating.

According to Todd Marriott, CPW Area Wildlife Manager in Lamar, the reservoir holds water for farms in the area, so it will likely be drained in the coming weeks, which would eliminate the problem. Until then, the current restrictions will remain in place.

Other forms of recreation still allowed at the SWA include:



boating

picnicking

wildlife viewing

camping

Algae blooms are common when temperatures start to rise, particularly at the end of summer.

Algae is an important part of aquatic food webs, but some types of blue-green algae are able to produce toxins that can cause negative health impacts for humans and pets that come into contact with high concentrations of it.

There currently isn't a method to remove the toxins from lakes.

More information on blue-green algae can be found on the CPW website.

____

