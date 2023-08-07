Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Deadly blue-green seasonal algae in Westcliffe waterbody, restrictions in place

Colorado’s health department has created an interactive map to keep Coloradans informed about bodies of water at risk for – or closed because of – toxic algae blooms. Jason Gruenauer spoke with Nathan Moore with CDPHE’s Clean Water Program to ask: Is this normal, and when will the algae go away?
Posted at 12:57 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 15:07:46-04

WESTCLIFFE — Outdoor enthusiasts are being warned by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) about toxic blue-green algae bloom at DeWeese Reservoir State Wildlife Area.

Visitors are being told to avoid the water in the area and not to engage in any water-based activities, except for fishing. The algae can be harmful to people and their pets upon contact, causing rashes and even death if consumed.

If any contact with the algae is made, immediately shower with fresh, clean water.

"Algae has become a seasonal problem at DeWeese, forcing CPW in recent summers to close the water to all activity except fishing to prevent the risk of exposure,” said Justin Krall, the CPW District Wildlife Manager, in a release from CPW.

Those interested in continuing to fish in the area and being warned to be careful when handling and cleaning any fish caught.

"Toxins accumulate in the liver and guts of fish. So it’s important any fish taken is properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked before eating it,” said Krall in a release.

The warning by CPW was issued after testing found dangerous levels of water toxicity and "elevated levels of algae were observed" as a blue-green film on the reservoir.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

JA Toyota Promo Sidebar 480x360.jpg

Nominate someone amazing