Deadly blue-green seasonal algae in Westcliffe waterbody, restrictions in place

WESTCLIFFE — Outdoor enthusiasts are being warned by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) about toxic blue-green algae bloom at DeWeese Reservoir State Wildlife Area.

Visitors are being told to avoid the water in the area and not to engage in any water-based activities, except for fishing. The algae can be harmful to people and their pets upon contact, causing rashes and even death if consumed.

If any contact with the algae is made, immediately shower with fresh, clean water.

"Algae has become a seasonal problem at DeWeese, forcing CPW in recent summers to close the water to all activity except fishing to prevent the risk of exposure,” said Justin Krall, the CPW District Wildlife Manager, in a release from CPW.

Those interested in continuing to fish in the area and being warned to be careful when handling and cleaning any fish caught.

"Toxins accumulate in the liver and guts of fish. So it’s important any fish taken is properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked before eating it,” said Krall in a release.

The warning by CPW was issued after testing found dangerous levels of water toxicity and "elevated levels of algae were observed" as a blue-green film on the reservoir.

____

