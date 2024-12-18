Potential TikTok ban could impact small businesses and content creators in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The clock is ticking for TikTok. It's facing a potential ban in January next year. TikTok has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a bipartisan law that would ban the social media app in the United States.

That law is set to go into effect on January 19, 2025. TikTok has challenged the law, saying it violates its free speech rights under the First Amendment.

The ban could impact 170 million users in the United States, including local small businesses and content creators in Colorado Springs.

Kelsey Pierson is a content creator in Colorado Springs. She's been sharing her thoughts on cosmetic items and more on TikTok.

"Most of my income comes from brand collaboration," Pierson said. "Just being able to find different companies. We can find and communicate through TikTok."

Pierson says she doesn't want to see the ban, but at the same time, she says there will always be something new.

"As a marketing company, we know the foundational marketing pieces that you should put in place because of a situation like this," Carly Benewith with Mountain Air Marketing.

Benewith is co-owner of Mountain Air Marketing in Colorado Springs. For nearly eight years, the organization has helped small businesses with marketing strategies.

"You are utilizing a platform that could go down. You are putting yourself at risk of losing those types of clients," Benewith said.

Instead, Benewith says, find a way to attract customers.

"You can put in different types of tracking, pixels from Google, Facebook, Meta... all of those into your website," Benewith said.

Pierson says she's now looking for other ways to share her content.

"Being on social media with ever-changing algorithms, you have to be really flexible," Pierson said.

