Potential ordinance could change future construction of multi family homes in Monument

MONUMENT — Anniki Hakala moved to Monument in 2012 and currently shares her home with two other people.

"I don't think any... of us could live in that... house if we can't share expenses," Hakala said.

Without the help Hakala said she couldn't live in the city alone. She said affordable housing in Monument is hard to come by.

"I just know that they're building a lot of houses around here, but I don't think they are low income houses," she added.

According to the a spokesperson with the Pikes Peak Housing Authority, this ordinance would require any newly constructed multifamily homes to have 51% of units be privately owned. The organization said this kind of construction ordinance would deter developers due to costs and practicality, rendering affordable housing options even tougher to come by in the city.

But around town, several residents are hoping to keep Monument smaller, like Catherine Wells, who said she and her family moved from Castle Rock, a place she believes grew too much.

"When I grew up in Castle Rock, it was small, and now it's really big compared to what it was," Wells said. "I came from a multifamily home, so I understand its conveniences, but I think it is harder to provide."

Monument Mayor Mitch LaKind and city council members declined to comment on the potential ordinance, saying that it's a public hearing matter.

