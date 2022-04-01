Postmaster arrested by JeffCo investigators on charges of internet sexual exploitation of child

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A postmaster was arrested Thursday in Elizabeth and is accused of chatting online in a sexual manner with people he thought were 13-year-old girls but were actually law enforcement investigators.

On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office's Child Sex Offender Internet Investigations Unit, known as Cheezo, arrested 44-year-old Chad Miller, who's a postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service.

An investigation began in August 2021 when Miller started communicating online with whom he believed was a 13-year-old girl, but was a member of the Cheezo Unit, the sheriff's office said. Miller said he wanted to have sex with the girl and then stopped communicating.

Between March 9 and 30, Miller again started to talk with an investigator from the Cheezo Unit who was posing as a 13-year-old girl, the sheriff's office said. Miller said he was a postmaster as he continued to talk sexually and described what he wanted to do with the girl.

Investigators with the sheriff's office found Miller at a post office in Elizabeth and arrested him on two counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child, which are both felony charges.

In a statement, the U.S. Postal Service said Miller had worked for the USPS since Nov. 30, 2014.

"The Postal Service is aware of the arrest and charges and takes this matter very seriously. The conduct as alleged in this incident is contrary to Postal Service standards of conduct and the values the Postal Service expects all employees to uphold. I can confirm that Chad Miller has worked for USPS since November 30, 2014. At this time, because it involves pending criminal and personnel matters, we cannot comment further."

No other details are available as of Friday morning.