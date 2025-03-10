Posada Of Pueblo has money available for young adults in need

PUEBLO — Money is available for young adults in need. Posada Of Pueblo has $15,000 in state money to help people ages 18 to 24.

The money can help young adults with different needs, including the following:



clothing

a bus ticket

renting a hotel room

"It takes a village, so we really want to do our part to be able to be that helping hand and be that next step for people to be able to just get to that next level that we want our youth to be in Pueblo County," said Melinda Lucero with Posada Of Pueblo.

If you want to take advantage of the opportunity visit Posada of Pueblo's website, or you can call them at (719)545-8776.

