POSADA of Pueblo applies for federal grant to help prevent families from losing their homes

PUEBLO, Colo. — POSADA of Pueblo is trying to prevent families from losing their homes, and they're working on getting more federal grant money to do so.

The organization applied for another $190,000 from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money will go toward its Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program (TBRA), which helps pay a portion of people's rent and utilities.

"Statistically, Pueblo has a lot of low income families, people on fixed income, and so a program like this is vital to allow individuals in Pueblo, families in Pueblo (to) be able to afford safe and decent housing. That is our primary objective," said Melinda Lucero with POSADA of Pueblo.

The organization expects a decision on the federal aid in two weeks when Pueblo City Council has its next meeting to vote on it.

To learn more about TBRA, visit POSADA of Pueblo's website.

