Portion of Rockrimmon Boulevard closed due to a water main break Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Rockrimmon Boulevard is closed because of a water main break, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

According to the CSU outage map, the break happened around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at West Rockrimmon Boulevard and Grey Eagle Drive on the northwest side of the city.

CSU says southbound Rockrimmon Boulevard is closed from Grey Eagle Drive to Anaconda Drive. They ask that you avoid the area and find an alternate route.

At this time, it is unclear when the road will reopen.

The break happened because of a hit water line and 10 customers in the area are without water, according to CSU. They say the water should be restored by 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as more information becomes available.

