Portion of Acero Avenue in Pueblo now a one-way street due to safety concerns

PUEBLO, Colo. — Public Works says an avenue in Pueblo is now a one-way street for safety reasons. Acero Avenue from Anasazi Street to West Northern Avenue is now one-way.

This is located on the southside of the city near the Mountain View Cemetery.

In the last five years, the Acero Avenue and West Northern Avenue has seen 22 reported accidents.

"Turning the street into a... one way southbound is one of the primary ways we can reduce and eliminate some of those accidents," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works. "We never want to see folks get hurt or injured or just have property damage, so this is... a simple way that we can make that change and make it better for the folks that live in that area."

The construction for this project costs less than $5,000.

If you have any questions regarding the project, you can call the office of the City Traffic Engineer at (719)553-2722.

