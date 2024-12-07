Polis directs flags be flown half staff Saturday in honor of Pearl Harbor

COLORADO — Governor Jared Polis directed flags be flown half staff Saturday in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

It will mark 83 years since Japanese forces attacked a U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, launching the United States into World War II. The attack killed more than 2,400 Americans and injured nearly 1,200 others.

Every year on December 7, people come together on the shores of Pearl Harbor to remember what happened on that day back in 1941. President Franklin Roosevelt famously called the date of the attack "a date which will live in infamy.

