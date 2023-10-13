Watch Now
Police warn of scam text and phone calls asking for money

Posted at 9:40 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 23:40:27-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you've been getting an increase in scam texts or phone calls, you're not alone. The Colorado Springs Police Department says that right now, they are seeing an increase in these type of scams.

According to police, the most common one is receiving a call from someone who pretending to be a police officer. They then claim that you have a warrant, and they demand money in the form of either gift cards or cryptocurrency.

There is also a new scam going around where someone will call you and pretend to be a co-worker of yours.

They will then ask you to take money from the business you work at, and send it to them through a gift card.

Police say that it can be easy to fall for some of these, especially with recent advances in technology.

"With the advent of AI (artificial intelligence) and things like that, they're able to clone a voice relatively quick with not a lot of dialogue, and it makes it sound a lot like the person they believe it to be," said Lt. Owen Scott with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The department wants to remind you that law enforcement will never contact you and ask for payment, and that you should never click on any suspicious links.

