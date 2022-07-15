Police searching woman with medical condition last seen near Falcon

FALCON, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who was last seen near Falcon Thursday.

Vicky Crawford was reported missing after last being seen Thursday. She was seen around noon in a brown 1988 Ford Ranger with a camper shell and no back window near Falcon. A more specific location wasn't provided.

She's described as a 5-foot-3, 185-pound woman with brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office said she also has a medical condition.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 719-390-5555.

