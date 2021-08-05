Pueblo Police searching for woman accused of forcing her 5-year-old son in her trunk

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a woman who reportedly forced her 5-year-old son into the trunk of her vehicle.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo, she and her son are currently homeless.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of N. Norwood Avenue, officers have attempted to locate Trujillo in several locations, but she has not been found.

They were last seen in a mid-2000s blue Chevy Malibu with no license plates.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either Trujillo or her child, please contact Detective Severson at (719)-320-6035.